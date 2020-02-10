Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka claims under a future United National Front government, all perpetrators of illegitimate Central Bank bond issuances, will be punished.

Speaking during a public gathering in Maharagama, Former Minister Ranawaka challenged Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to bring all perpetrators to book.

Parliamentarian Champika Ranawaka added that the present government, as claimed while in the opposition, has not taken any measures to apprehend the masterminds of the Easter Sunday bombings.

Speaking at the same event, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa claimed that his faction is prepared to support all progressive moves of the government.

(Source: News Radio)