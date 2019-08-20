State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake says the United National Party will name its candidate after a Presidential Election is called.

Speaking to media after a discussion at the Temple Trees yesterday the State Minister said there are many qualified candidates for the post.

State Minister Ramanayake said there is no delay adding that the party has several suitable candidates.

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake noted the party is unable to choose one candidate as it has many qualified candidates.

(Source: News Radio)