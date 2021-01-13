UNP Working Committee appoints new office bearers

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has approved the appointments of Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Palitha Range Bandara, Wajira Abeywardena and A.S.M. Misbah as new office bearers.

Accordingly, former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been appointed as the UNP Assistant Leader while former Minister Wajira Abeywardena has been appointed as the Chairman of the party.

The UNP announced that Palitha Range Bandara has been appointed as the UNP General Secretary while ASM Misbah has been appointed as the party Treasurer.