Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe states that the United National Party will establish a new Alliance, the Democratic National Front before the end of August.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that all decisions will be taken in a democratic manner in consultation with all groups.

The Prime Minister said that a deep discussion was held regarding the Democratic National Front was held with political parties that have the aim of protecting and building the country.

The Prime Minister’s statement indicates that future plans of the Alliance will be based on the National Policy.

(Source: Hiru News)