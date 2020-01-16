The UNP’s main weakness was that some of its MPs were attacking the party leader instead of working together to weaken the government, UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena said, yesterday, addressing the media.

Abeywardena said that Ranil Wickremesinghe should remain as the party leader and that they would take steps to defeat factions that were against the UNP leadership.

“We should be attacking the government but some MPs are attacking Wickremesinghe. The only outcome can be the weakening of the party and the suffering of the UNPers.”

He said that the UNP Parliamentary Group had no power to change the party leadership,

“If we stop worrying about defeating Wickremesinghe, the UNP will score a big victory at the coming general election,”Abeywardena added.

(Source: The Island)