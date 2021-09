The validity period of all driving licenses that expire between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 has been extended by one year.

This was stated in a special gazette notification issued by the Minister of Transport.

It states that the validity period of all driving licenses which are due to expire on October 1, 2021 and expire on March 31, 2022 will be extended by 06 months from the date of expiration.