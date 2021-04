The COVID-19 variant currently spreading in the country has been confirmed to be the variant spreading in the UK, which is B.1.1.7, Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said.

He said B.1.1.7 variant specific to UK had been detected from the samples obtained from Colombo, Boralesgamuwa and Kurunegala areas.