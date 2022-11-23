Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero remanded again

Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero who was granted bail today (November 23) by Colombo Magistrates Court, was remanded again in relation to another case until the 06th of December by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today.

Earlier in the day, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court and was later produced to the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court for a separate case, where he was returned to remand custody.