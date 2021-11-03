Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Colombo

Chief of the Public Service United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU), Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera has been appointed as the new Chancellor of the University of Colombo.

Ven. Ananda Thera said yesterday (2) he received an appointment letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and that he would assume duties on 17 November.

The Ven. Thera said, however, he would carry out his duties as President of the PSUNU despite the new appointment.

However, a spokesperson for the Registrar’s Office of Colombo University said they had not received any letter regarding the appointment and no notice had been issued in this regard either.

Ven. Ananda Thera, who is also the Chief Incumbent of Abhayarama Temple has openly criticised President Rajapaksa and Presidential Secretary Dr. P.B. Jayasundera in recent times. He also called for the removal of Dr. Jayasundera, stating that he was the reason for the Government’s unpopularity.

The Ven. Thera has not only intervened in the issues faced by nurses, but recently attempted to settle the principal and teacher salary anomalies.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Dilanthi Jayamanne)