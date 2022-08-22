Wasantha Mudalige and two others to be held for 90-days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has granted approval to detain and interrogate the Convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, Activist Hashantha Jeewantha Gunathilake, and Galwewa Siridhamma Thera for a period of 90-days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Last Thursday (August 18), after a protest march held by the IUSF in Colombo, the police arrested Wasantha Mudalige who had been issued a warrant at that time with Activist Hashantha Jeewantha Gunathilake, Galwewa Siridhamma Thera.

On August 19, the Defence Ministry had issued detention orders for them to be detained and questioned for 72 hours while police had said they would seek 90-day detention orders from the Defence Ministry.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickramasinghe who is also the Defence Minister of Sri Lanka has granted this approval as per a request made by Sri Lanka Police, and Police Spokesperson SSP Attorney-at-Law Nihal Thalduwa confirmed this to the media.