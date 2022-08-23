European Union concerned about using Prevention of Terrorism Act

The European Union (EU) representatives in Sri Lanka expressed concern about reports on the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in the recent arrests.

The EU said in a twitter post “Concerned about reports on the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act in recent arrests as we refer to information given by the Government of Sri Lanka to the International Community about the de-facto moratorium of the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).”

