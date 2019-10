UNP has decided to remove State Minister Wasantha Senanayake from the party, Party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said today.

UNP General Secretary stated that the UNP decided to strip party membership from Senanayake immediately and later remove him from his ministerial portfolio.

State Minister Senanayake had earlier announced that he will not support the presidential candidate of the party, Sajith Premadasa.