Wasantha Yapa Bandara resigns from COPE

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2024 - 10:24 am

MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara, who was appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (March 20), announced that he would resign as a member.

Shortly after the parliamentary session commenced this morning (March 20), the Deputy Speaker announced the appointment of Bandara as a COPE member.

However, the MP announced his resignation with immediate effect.