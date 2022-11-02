We have no link with regressive forces – Lal Kantha

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is a regressive character, and we have no link with regressive forces like the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and Frontline Socialist Party organized protests, JVP Political Bureau Member K. D. Lal Kantha said.

“Therefore, the National People’s Power (NPP) is not prepared to carry out any struggle in collaboration with such characters,” he noted. He said all the politically helpless individuals are currently flocking around Premadasa.

“Our people’s struggle is based on three slogans namely ‘thieves go home’, ‘thieves go to jail’ and ‘take over what they stole’. There are many thieves who have joined with Premadasa’s alliance.

The NPP has no deals with the thieves to protect them.

Our only intention is to defeat them,” Lal Kantha said. Commenting on dealing with the breakaway faction of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Frontline Socialist Party, he said “We have already expelled the regressive faction of our party. Therefore, we have no deal with FSP.”

“We never had harmony between the two factions SJB and FSP and also it will never happen,” he further said.

(Source: Daily News)