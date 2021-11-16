Wijeyadasa call for a new program to unite all factions

Day three of the debate on the second reading of the 2022 Budget will commence this morning.

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9.30am while the Budget debate will resume at 10am.

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says thousands of youth who painted graffiti on street walls after the new government came into power, are now seeking avenues to leave the country.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday during the debate on the second reading of the 2022 Budget, the MP said a programme that unites all parties is needed to ensure the country is on the right path.

The MP said queues outside the passport office are increasing daily adding that the country’s youth are sick of Sri Lanka and want to leave for employment overseas.

He questioned if a government was required for this purpose.

MP Rajapakshe appealed to Parliament to look at this matter intelligently in order to secure the future of the youth.

He said goals can be met and called for all MPs to set aside differences and to work together.

(Source: News Radio)