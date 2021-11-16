Cabinet approves Private Data Security Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Technology Minister of to publish the gazette notification pertaining to the Private Data Security Bill and subsequently submit it to Parliament.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said the Private Data Security Bill has been drafted to ensure the security of the private data when using the collected data by the institutions such as government institution, banks, telecommunication facility providers and hospitals and to make provisions that are necessary for the digital economy of Sri Lanka.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)