Sri Lanka to begin vaccine booster rollout for over-60s

Sri Lanka will commence administering the Pfizer vaccine as the booster dose to those over the age of 60 starting from tomorrow (17), State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

He said that the COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout will be carried out in the Western and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Ampara districts from tomorrow.

The State Minister said the above category is given the booster three months after the second dose.

Under the first stage, frontline health workers including security forces personnel have received the third dose of Pfizer.

As of today, a total number of 120, 485 individuals have been administered the third shot in Sri Lanka.