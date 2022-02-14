Will encourage youth to become entrepreneurs – Anura Dissanayake
The National People’s Power says it will create a situation in which the youth is tempted to become new small and medium scale entrepreneurs under a government led by the National People’s Power (NPP).
Speaking during the Anuradhapura District Conference Leader of the NPP Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the NPP will encourage the youth to become small and medium scale entrepreneurs.
He noted that is the path the world is moving towards adding that all houses along the side of the road from Anuradhapura to Galgamuwa have an adjoining shop.
MP Dissanayake added however, a majority of such shops are closed.
He claimed people believe having a shop is beneficial if they have a house on the side of the road, and try different types of businesses.
The MP stated people first try having a Kottu shop, then try a beauty salon and move on to a hardware shop.
He added when all else fails they purchase a three-wheeler and when that fails the woman of the house leaves for jobs overseas.
MP Dissanayake said business plans need to be made based on analyzed data and information, and not based on what the others are doing.
MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that data must be analyzed in order for a country to move forward.
(Source: News Radio)
Good idea! You don’t need to be the government in power to do that. Ask the Sri lankan youth to use their brains and effort to stand up on their feet after receiving free primary, secondary and university education, instead of going on marching demanding the government to provide them with jobs too for the life too. Put the head above the edge of the hole we have dug ourselves in and see how things are done in those countries that said to be developed. Those countries have got rid of the impossible to sustain ‘subsidising’ and government having to provide everything from the birth to death,