Will encourage youth to become entrepreneurs – Anura Dissanayake

The National People’s Power says it will create a situation in which the youth is tempted to become new small and medium scale entrepreneurs under a government led by the National People’s Power (NPP).

Speaking during the Anuradhapura District Conference Leader of the NPP Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the NPP will encourage the youth to become small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

He noted that is the path the world is moving towards adding that all houses along the side of the road from Anuradhapura to Galgamuwa have an adjoining shop.

MP Dissanayake added however, a majority of such shops are closed.

He claimed people believe having a shop is beneficial if they have a house on the side of the road, and try different types of businesses.

The MP stated people first try having a Kottu shop, then try a beauty salon and move on to a hardware shop.

He added when all else fails they purchase a three-wheeler and when that fails the woman of the house leaves for jobs overseas.

MP Dissanayake said business plans need to be made based on analyzed data and information, and not based on what the others are doing.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that data must be analyzed in order for a country to move forward.

(Source: News Radio)