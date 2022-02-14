Health workers strike enters eighth day: Health unions to reach decision regarding indefinite strike today

Despite the Government Nursing Officers’ Association withdrawal from ongoing strike by health workers, 17 other trade unions continue the action for the eighth consecutive day.

The Government health workers resorted to an indefinite trade union action from 7.00 am on Monday (February 07) over the government’s failure to address their seven grievances.

Speaking to the media, President of the Academy of Health Professionals Ravi Kumudesh said efforts are underway to suppress the strike.

Kumudesh said however the Academy is prepared to lodge a complaint before the international community against the suppression of the union action.

He claimed the Ministry of Health failed to provide an opportunity for discussions prior to the commencement of the indefinite strike on the 07th of February adding however it granted an opportunity to hold talks on the 08th, brought a court order on the 10th and issued a Gazette regarding essential services on the 12th.

Kumudesh added it was a planned effort and called for democracy to be safeguarded.

However, the strike does not hamper services at Cancer, women’s and Children’s hospitals and the Central Blood Bank.

The discussions held between the representatives of trade unions and Health Ministry officials have also ended in stalemate.