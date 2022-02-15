Daily power cuts expected from today – PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says the power supply will have to be interrupted daily from today (February 15).

According to its chairman Janaka Ratnayake, the power cuts are being imposed to conserve water reservoirs and due to the lack of fuel to operate power stations.

He said arrangements will be made to provide hydro power for all essential services and said will request the business community to use their generators instead of using power from the main grid.

“The power shedding will be imposed so as to cause the minimum inconvenience to the public. The duration of a power interruption cannot be specified. The number of scheduled power cuts will be decided depending on the daily usage of electricity by the consumers,” Ratnayake said.

The method and schedule of power interruptions will be notified this afternoon, he added.