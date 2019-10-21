Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate stated that he will create an intelligence-based economy under his rule.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held in the Dickwella area.

Rajapaksa says that they have an economic plan for this country formulated through years of discussion and identifying issues with the assistance of intellects and professionals.

There will be short-term and long-term changes in the education system to allow the Sri Lankan youth to join the country’s economy through employment opportunities with good pays, said the former Defense Secretary.

He pointed out that a lot of employment opportunities can be generated through an intelligence-based economy.

He said: “We have plans and we are capable of implementing them.

I promise that I will 100 percent fulfill this responsibility you are giving me just as I did back during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime.”

(Source: Ada Derana)