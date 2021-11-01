‘Will resign from seat to let Ranjan re-enter Parliament’

Vice Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Harin Fernando says he is willing to resign from his National List Parliamentary seat in order to give a Parliamentary seat to the imprisoned former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Speaking during the inauguration of the SJB head office in the Wattala electorate this morning, MP Fernando requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to pardon the imprisoned former MP Ramanayake.

He said had previously resigned from his Parliamentary seat adding if he resigns from his national list seat, Leader of the Opposition or the General Secretary of the SJB has the authority to appoint a suitable individual.

MP Fernando no individual will say Ranjan Ramanayake is not suitable for the seat.

The MP said he is able to engage politics at a ground level adding however Ranjan Ramanayake must be in Parliament.

MP Fernando assured that he will retire from politics as soon as he turns 60, giving the youth an opportunity.

The Parliamentarian said one thing he has seen in life is learning to give up adding former Minister John Amaratunga had taken the Wattala electorate in 1978.

He said he will bring forward more youth from Wattala while doing his utmost for the electorate.

Joining the event, MP Patali Champika Ranawaka said today’s youth in Sri Lanka are going through a challenging period.

Commenting on the consequences of older politicians not withdrawing from politics in order to provide opportunities to younger politicians, MP Ranawaka said during a recent discussion with academics from the Peradeniya University, it was revealed that there is a proposal to extend the retirement age for Professors to 75 years.

The MP said one Professor had told it was not practical to hold onto a post for so long as the youth will be deprived of opportunities.

