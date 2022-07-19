Wimal, Gammanpila led group to vote for Dullas Alahapperuma

The Union of Independent Parties led by MPs Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila has decided to back Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Dullas Alahapperuma in the election in parliament to elect a new President tomorrow (July 20).

MP Weerawansa informed the decision during a press briefing held today (July 19).

The names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, MP Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated for the presidency at today’s parliamentary session.