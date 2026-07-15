Wimal Weerawansa’s brother remanded over alleged vehicle misuse

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 6:00 pm

Sarath Weerawansa, the brother of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, has been arrested over the alleged misuse of state-owned vehicles and remanded until July 22, 2026.

Officers of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) arrested him in Gampaha today (July 15).

The arrest is linked to the alleged misuse of vehicles belonging to the State Engineering Corporation during the period when Wimal Weerawansa served as a Cabinet Minister.

Police officers had recently visited a house belonging to Sarath Weerawansa in the Panadura area to arrest him on the advice of the Attorney General. However, he was not present at the house at the time.

The FCID later received information that he was in Gampaha. Officers visited the location and arrested him.

Sarath Weerawansa was subsequently produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, which ordered him to be remanded until July 22, 2026.

The FCID is conducting further investigations into the incident.