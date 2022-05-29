World Health Organization to help Sri Lanka in curbing medicine shortages

The World Health Organization (WHO) is focusing on assisting in overcoming the shortage of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in Sri Lanka, says its Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He stated that the WHO was focused on assisting in the continuation of primary health care facilities in the country.

Dr. Tedros had further discussed the matter with the Sri Lankan delegation, including Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services, during the recent World Health Assembly held at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting had taken place on Saturday (May 28) on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

In a tweet, the WHO chief said they discussed how the World Health Organization can help to address immediate gaps in medicines and medical equipment due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and also help maintain the primary health care services.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the current shortage of medicines has been covered by about 30% due to the assistance received from various countries including India and France.