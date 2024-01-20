Youth killed in a shooting inside mobile phones shop in Thelijjawila
A 24-year-old youth was killed in a shooting at Thelijjawila, Matara on Saturday night (January 20), police said.
According to Police, two men who arrived on a motorcycle at a mobile phones shop located in Thelijjawila Junction, had opened fire on the victim with a pistol.
Police said the motive behind the shooting incident is yet to be ascertained while the Malimbada Police are investigating to arrest the shooters.
The victim was identified as a resident of Welipitiya.
