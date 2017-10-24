Buddhists sects oppose for new constitution – MR

All sects of Buddhism including the Asgiriya and the Malwathu chapters were objecting to introduce a new constitution to Sri Lanka, Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.

He expressed these views when he visited to pay last homage to Mahanayaka of Ramannaa chapter Ven. Nagoda Amarawansa Thero.

“Even when the clergy had announced that there is no need of a new constitution, the government pays no attention on them and continues with the way they wanted and added a journey without the blessing of Mahanayaka theros would have no success,” he said.

He further said the Archbishop of Colombo had also cautioned the government when introducing a new constitution.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)