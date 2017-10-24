Buddhists sects oppose for new constitution – MR
All sects of Buddhism including the Asgiriya and the Malwathu chapters were objecting to introduce a new constitution to Sri Lanka, Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.
He expressed these views when he visited to pay last homage to Mahanayaka of Ramannaa chapter Ven. Nagoda Amarawansa Thero.
“Even when the clergy had announced that there is no need of a new constitution, the government pays no attention on them and continues with the way they wanted and added a journey without the blessing of Mahanayaka theros would have no success,” he said.
He further said the Archbishop of Colombo had also cautioned the government when introducing a new constitution.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)
These clergy are all strong Blues, aren’t they, MR?
it is not a quetion of what color you are. the legisalators took an oath to defend the constitution and not undermine the constitution. It is unfortunate that these goons in parliament cannot understand the fact that there is no provision in the constitution to advocate a new constitution without a referndum. A declaration made in a manifesto does not justify it to be debated. If the UNP wants to go by the garbage that was in the constitution they would get nowhere because of the contradictions between the SLFP and UMP manifestoes.
These guys hang onto the government for threy never had it so good. The danger that would face the country would be the abdication abrogation on the existing constitution and gorvn in perpeuity
The SLFP (traitors group) married UNP to form the Yahapalana Government.
Prior to elections, there were 2 manifestos; one belonging to MR led SLFP and the other belonging to the UNP and SLFP traitors group and their bootlickers like the TNA.
There were vague references in the latter manifesto regarding abolition of Presidency and a new constitution.
Whatever process is undertaken to draft the New Constitution, it should eventually be approved by 2/3 rds majority in a Referendum.
Going by the mood of the ordinary citizens of this country, the New Constitution will sail through when put to the voters.