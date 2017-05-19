Building collapse in Wellawatta: search operations in progress
Posted in Local News
The search operation for the victims of the building collapse in Wellawatta is still ongoing, Police say.
The armed forces, Police and public are all working in cooperation to rescue the victims, reports reveal.
Investigations have reportedly been opened regarding the accident.
Meanwhile, one of the rescued victims died after being admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.
Reports confirm that 19 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital and Colombo National Hospital.
(Ada Derana)
has the design of the building been carried out by a chartered engineer of the Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka
lIndiscriminate garbage dumping in urban areas is a disaster in the making. The population in and around මීතොටමුල්ල ought to consider themselves lucky for it did not explodse with the build up methane or a biological hard that could lead to health problems or pollution.
Urban disaster in the making is the urban construction that is taking placing on an unprecedented scale with muliti-storied projects mushrooming the outcome of which was the disaster in Wellawatte which took more lives than the dump disaser! Tnis is only in the making for the policymakers and those in authority more often tnan not volates the codes when giving authorising such projects. Even now it is not too late to conduct a moratarium on projects authrised in recent times and those found violating codes be condemned and those involved be held accountable!