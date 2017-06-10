Cambodia donates 100,000 USD to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Cambodia on Friday donated 100,000 U.S. dollars to flood-hit Sri Lanka.

In a message to his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended his condolences to the families of the victims and said the donation was an emergency relief for them.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Your Excellency and the people of Sri Lanka, especially to the family members of the victims for this great loss,” he said in the message.

At least 211 people have been killed; many are still missing and half a million people have been displaced since severe rains from May 26 caused floods and landslides in many districts in western and central provinces of Sri Lanka.

(Xinhua)