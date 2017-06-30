Crisis set for crunch showdown soon: SAITM must be nationalised – GMOA
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday reiterated that remedial measures taken to resolve the issues caused by the SAITM (South Asian Institute of technology and Medicine) should lead to its nationalisation.
GMOA Secretary Harith Alutge yesterday told The Island that the executive committee would soon decide when to launch an indefinite strike unless the government responded positively to a five-point joint proposal made by the Deans and teachers of the state medical faculties to resolve the crisis.
The proposal comprises (1) gazetting of minimum standards of medical education and legalising technical report of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (2) Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella to inform court that the SAITM has not received SLMC approval (3) suspension of enrolment (4) suspension of awarding degrees and (5) setting up a committee to address the grievances of those studying there subject to SLMC approval.
Dr. Aluthge said the crisis that had been caused by the SAITM was now in the last phase.
(The Island)
Hey Gals and Girls in the Universities,
Do you realise you are being taken for a roller-coaster ride of your life by the GMOA’s eye-popping goons and the the Frontline Socialist Party (Kumara Gunaratnam)?
The FSP leader’s family is firmly ensconced in a fully owned mansion in a leafy Sydney Suburb! KG’s kids are receiving education funded by the Aussie taxpayer and the Dad Gunaratnam is attempting to lead a bogus socialist revolution in poor Sri Lanka?
The eye-popping GMOA goons have nothing to lose, they do private practice when they are on strike.
So, your Guys and Gals in the Universities, cherish education, go back to the classroom and get qualified quickly so that you can serve the poor and downtrodden masses who need your support because they have supported your free education for ages !