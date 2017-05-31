May312017May 31, 2017May 31, 20172Commentsby Administrator

New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in

Under the new Cabinet reshuffle, four State Ministers and three Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena today (31st May) at the Presidential Secretariat.

State Ministers

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – State Minister of Public Enterprise Development
Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Irrigation
Wasantha Parakrama Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs
Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance

Deputy Ministers

Harsha De Silva – Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage
Karunaratne Paranavithane – Deputy Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training