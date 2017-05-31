New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in
Under the new Cabinet reshuffle, four State Ministers and three Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena today (31st May) at the Presidential Secretariat.
State Ministers
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – State Minister of Public Enterprise Development
Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Irrigation
Wasantha Parakrama Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs
Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance
Deputy Ministers
Harsha De Silva – Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage
Karunaratne Paranavithane – Deputy Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training
What a carry on.
The country is in disaster mode with over 200 deaths and 500,000 persons displaced and rendered destitute. This event of swearing-in Ministers is in extremely poor taste.
The leader appoints 7 additional Ministers, most of whom do not know what their portfolio consists of. Most do not have offices to work from nor do they have any funding allocated for their ‘unknown’ tasks.
They regularly receive salaries, allowances and high value car permits. They are entitled to employ friends and relatives as support staff.
The 7 additional Ministers will cost the taxpayer, (not the Colombo based billionaires but the rural folks suffering under the impact of floods and destroyed crops), at least LKR14m per month.
What a circus. The YP Government which promised ‘good governance’ is setting world records in ‘poor governance’.