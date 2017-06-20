Our activists are disappointed – Navin Dissanayake
Posted in Local News
The activists of the United National Party (UNP) are disappointed with the policies of the government, a Minister said.
Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake pointed out that this situation has been emerged due to the coalition government concept.
The Minister added that however measures would be taken to ensure that the activists’ needs are fulfilled.
Minister Dissanayake made these observations while speaking at an event held in Nuwara Eliya.
(Ada Derana)
Dear Hon Navin,
If your testicles are in the right place, get out of the traditional Party and become the ‘Emmanuel Macron’ of Sri Lanka.
If your testicles are in the wrong place, shut up and put up with the comedians in the traditional Party.