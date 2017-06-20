Our activists are disappointed – Navin Dissanayake

The activists of the United National Party (UNP) are disappointed with the policies of the government, a Minister said.

Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake pointed out that this situation has been emerged due to the coalition government concept.

The Minister added that however measures would be taken to ensure that the activists’ needs are fulfilled.

Minister Dissanayake made these observations while speaking at an event held in Nuwara Eliya.

(Ada Derana)