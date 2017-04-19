Premier promises a house to each of the affected
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who visited those affected by the Meethotamulla tragedy this morning, promised a house to each of the affected families in the disaster.
The Prime Minister also visited the site of the Meethotamulla tragedy.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena are due to conduct a special meeting today, to decide on the compensation to paid to those affected.
The government promised to bear the cost for the funerals of who were killed in the tragedy.
The Finance Ministry announced that Rs. 100, 000 would be paid as compensation for life and Rs. 2.5 million for property damages.
Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa however clarified that the monies announced by the Finance Ministry were from an insurance scheme for disasters – the compensation amount to be paid by the government is yet to be decided.
Meanwhile, several Sri Lankan cricketers visited the Terrence N. De Silva Maha Vidyalaya and other community centres where the displaced are housed, and installed 4 televisions via Cricket Aid, Sri Lanka Cricket’s charity arm.
(Source: Daily News)
From Vietnam to Meetotumulla ! what a Great Prime Minister sitting on top of a ‘Kunu Kanda’ called Yahapalana Government.
the prime minister’s philanthropic gesture means very little. he ought to find and implement a lasting solution to get rid of the garbage and processing of ever increasing garbage that is being dumped. In the US they have incinerators that are capable of handing anything between 5000 tons to about 80 tons per day. These may cost a few million dollars but this could be compensated by containing health hazards associated with garbage dumps and the dollars can be found by blocking import of luxurious vehicles for a year.
There many garbage hot spots in in other urban areas that the sirisena ought to focus attention to for the fermenting filth that find its way to the rivers eventually is a thing of increasing concern.
Hayleys have set up a factory by kaluhangang they not only tap water from faluganga but release contaminated effluent back into the river. The river near this factory is virtually dead in that microbes and fish do not survive. The Kelani ganga is facing same fate with factory effluents being dumped. These are national disasters waiting to happen and it is about time that sirisena adopted a hard line against those who
pollute the environment and rivers in particular