January 3, 2017

Volkswagen factory construction begins today

The foundation stone will be laid for the motor car manufacturing company in Mahanugalanda estate, Labuyaya,  Kuliyapitiya today (3).

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also attend the event.