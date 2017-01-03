Volkswagen factory construction begins today
The foundation stone will be laid for the motor car manufacturing company in Mahanugalanda estate, Labuyaya, Kuliyapitiya today (3).
President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also attend the event.
This assembly plant will create jobs and there is no doubt about it. However, this not the German Volksvagen factory. This assembly plant has a different logo and it is done by Western Automobile Assembling Company.
Of the three dominant German Manufacturers (BMW, Merc and VW) Volkswagen was apprehended cheating authorities worldwide with doctored emissions.
VW faces massive fines from Emmision Monotoring Authorities and are compelled to invest billions to meet with emission standards in the US and Europe.
In view of this massive financial commitment to ensure survival, VW is outsourcing the simplest part of the car manufacturing process which is the assembly line.
They have already constructed a similar assembly line in Kenya where manufacturing is about to commence.
Now VW has come to SL not because they love Yahapalana but because we have a largely English literate workforce where training costs are likely to be low.
VW is not doing us any favors but as ex-NAZI’s, continue to suck blood of the innocents.
unless electric cars are manufacture in Sri lanka they will all be polluting the local atmosphere