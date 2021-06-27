05 areas in Colombo, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya isolated

Five areas in the Colombo, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya Districts have been placed under isolation as of 6.00 am today.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak said in the Colombo District, Jayagath Mawatha, Sathsara Mawatha, Isuru Mawatha, Samanala Mawatha and Thapel Pettiya Junction in Thalahena North and Wijaya Mawatha and Jayagath Mawatha in Thalahena South were isolated this morning.

Meanwhile, Kahangama Kosgala Watte and Bopaththa Wasama in the Ratnapura District and Kataboola Middle Division in the Nuwara Eliya District were also placed under isolation.