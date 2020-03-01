22 university students including the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Ven. Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thera, who were arrested for protesting outside the University Grants Commission (UGC), were remanded till tomorrow.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate when the group of students was produced before the court.

They were arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police this morning for violating a court order.