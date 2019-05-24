Rs. 134 million in 41 bank accounts belonging to the suspects, who are currently held in custody of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Terrorism Investigation Division over their alleged links to Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, have been suspended.

He stated this at a media briefing held at the Media Centre of the Ministry Defence today (24) that the Criminal Investigation Department which is carrying out investigations has found further Rs. 14 million.

The Police Media Spokesman said that at the same time, investigations are underway regarding Rs. 7 billion assets of the suspects.

The Police Media Spokesman added five other suspects have been arrested over ties to the suicide bombers who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks.

The five were arrested by the Horowpathana Police.

One of the suspects has been identified as a Developmental Officer of the Horowpathana Divisional Secretariat.

The five are being detained by the Horowpathana Police for questioning.