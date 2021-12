Another 41 cases of Omicron COVID variant have been detected in Sri Lanka.

Head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Biology at Sri Jayewardenepura University, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said total cases have increased to 45.

However, he said Sri Lanka had plenty of mitigation measures against the Omicron variant.

Dr. Jeewandara urged people to get their booster shot as early as possible.