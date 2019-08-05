Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to create a separate volunteer team for the security of former secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is tipped to be its presidential candidate at the upcoming election.

A spokesman for the SLPP said that this force will be formed by recruiting 50 retired officers of the security forces and the officers who had relinquished duties legally. The main responsibility of this force will be to assist his official security squad during the elections.

He said the security provided by the government to him is insufficient and the party officials have focused their attention to implementing a special security programme to ensure his security. Awareness has been created among the all party organisers about this security arrangement. The army officers who served with Gotabaya Rajapaksa have expressed their willingness to join this security programme voluntarily. According to SLPP sources, Yoshitha Rajapaksa who is the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is making necessary arrangements in this regard.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sujith Hewajulige)