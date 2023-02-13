AG files revision application with Colombo High Court against release of Wasantha Mudalige

The Attorney General has filed a revision application on Friday (February 10) before the Colombo High Court requesting the nullification of the order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate to release Wasantha Mudalige from charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

The Appeal was filed by the Attorney General on the grounds that a Magistrate does not have the authority to release a suspect who is arrested and remanded under the PTA, until the Attorney General’s advice is provided.

Wasantha Mudalige, who was arrested and remanded under the PTA, was released on the 31st of January 2023 after the Colombo Chief Magistrate considered the requests made by counsels representing him. He was released 167 days after being arrested.