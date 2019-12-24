A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne over the controversial ‘white van abductions’ media briefing.

The warrant was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya after considering the facts presented by the AG’s Department and the CID.

Earlier today, the Attorney General instructed the Director of the CID to obtain a warrant and arrest former Minister Senaratne over the matter.

The Media Unit of the AG said the CID was instructed to arrest MP Rajitha Senaratne after an investigation was launched over the controversial media briefing held during the period leading up to the Presidential Election.