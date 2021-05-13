All shops closed from 11 pm tonight to 4 am Monday

All shops must remain closed from 11 pm tonight till 4 am on Monday, the 17th of May, due to the imposition of island wide travel restrictions, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said only essential services such as the hospitals, pharmacy and pharmacy delivery services will be available when the island-wide travel restriction is in effect.

He said the last digit ID system introduced for non-essential movements will be implemented from Monday.

