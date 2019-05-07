Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has requested the general public to go back to their normal life and that the tri-forces and the police were dedicated to their safety throughout day and night.

“After the terror attacks that occurred on April 21 and as of now, the Sri Lanka Army, other security forces and the police have implemented strategic plans to ensure the security,” he said at a media briefing at the Ministry of Defence today.

Accordingly, the security forces provided necessary security for the locations and places as the government had given all required powers to the security forces under the emergency regulations, he said.

The Army Commander said that instructions and orders have been given to arrest suspected extremists. “I request the people not to worry and be afraid over rumours and have faith in the security forces and the police,” the Army Commander said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa)