The decision to increase the price of a 450 g loaf of bread has been revised, stated the bakery Owners’ Association.

Accordingly, the price of the 450 g loaf of bread will remain as previous.

The price of a loaf of bread was increased by Rs 5, yesterday (17) over the recent price hike on wheat flour.

The price of wheat flour was increased by Rs 8 per 1 kilogram from midnight on 15th July.