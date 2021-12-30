Bond scam and Easter attacks should’ve been prevented – Rajitha

Parliamentarian Dr. Rajitha Senarathne says the controversial bond transactions and the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks were mistakes that should’ve been prevented, during the term of the good governance government.

Taking to Facebook the MP said leaders of the former government must take responsibility for failure to prevent the incidents.

MP Senarathne said although charges were levelled against the good governance government over the Easter attacks, it is the responsibility of the heads of security and their commanding officer.

MP Senarathne further said he strongly opposed the move to appoint Arjuna Mahendran as the Governor of the Central Bank, during his term as a Minister.

The MP claimed the present administration which came to power claiming to repatriate and bring Arjuna Mahendran to book as soon as it came to power, has now forgotten the bond scam.

He said however the former good governance government was able to achieve several wins for the public.

The MP claimed there are people who have not understood the failure of the present government and continue to blame the former government at present.

(Source: News Radio)