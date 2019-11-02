People should defeat the two main political camps that have been deceiving them for a long time, National People’s Power Presidential candidate and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said yesterday.

He was speaking at a NPP rally held in Chilaw yesterday evening.

“When we look at the political stage, we don’t see a new politician or a new political ideas. There are two candidates who go around promising things like Santa Claus. When they meet farmers, they promise free fertilizer. When they see children at rallies, they promise them a free glass of milk, when they meet pregnant mothers they promise them a free food allowance, to graduates they promise jobs and to fishermen a fuel allowance. So, what have the previous governments done all these years? Rajapaksha ruled for 10 years. Premadasa ruled for five years. Now, both these parties are promising people this and that like Santa Claus. This has been the same over the last 70 or more years. All these years they sold people’s povery on their political stages. They sell our people’s poverty at every election,” Dissanayake said.

Dissanayake said, “We are not here to do that. We shall not promise you rice from the moon. We won’t give election promises like bread for Rs.3.50. We are not here for politics that sell poverty. We are here to eradicate poverty. One person cannot realize this alone. Don’t be deceived by those who call themselves Vihara Maha Devi or Dutugemunu.

They will not help you. Eradication of poverty is a collective effort. We as a team are doing this request from people, give us power to change this country. Do not entertain any doubt.

We will change this country. We shall establish law and order, stop corruption.

The country has become poor while politicians have grown richer. We shall put a stop to this. It is only us who can do that.

All the public assets have been stolen. We shall give a concessionary period of two months to willingly return all such public monies and assets which were stolen. The rest, we shall take over the assets of those who are responsible.”

“A country like China has only 27 ministers in the Cabinet. We have more than 100 in the Cabinet. A minister wastes money which is enough to maintain a community. There are huge payments done for the staff of these ministers. When Wimal Weerawansa was a minister, his electricity bill was Rs. 2.1 million. When Keheliya Rambukwella was a minister, his electricity bill was Rs. 1.9 million. We shall put an end to all these expenses. Our Cabinet will have only 25 ministers and 25 deputy ministers.” Dissanayake said.

Dissanayake also assured that a government ruled by the NPP shall not leave any room for racism or religious fanaticism.

“We should build a political system that is run by people of our class. The others from the higher classes will never do anything for people like us. All the families are from high class. They shall never understand our difficulties. Wickremesinghe saved Shiranthi Rajapaksa from being arrested, why? That was because they belonged to the same class, same level, and they are very close friends. They will never represent us,” Dissanayake pointed out.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)