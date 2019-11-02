SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he believes the people want to change the political culture of this country.

Speaking during the conference ‘The Turning Point’ organised by the National Muslim Collective, he said that towards the latter stage of the previous government a certain fear was created within the Muslim people in the country.

“It is no secret that the Muslims decided to remove that government then due to that suspicion,” he said.

“We are not people who started a war. We are the people who ended a war.”

Rajapaksa said that they know very well the effects of terrorism and as a person who witnessed it, there will be no room for any extremism and terrorism under his rule.

President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, who also addressed the event, said that Sri Lanka’s Muslims want somebody who empowers the communities and who will give a vision to the communities. “That’s the kind of leader the Muslim community is looking for.”

“I think Sri Lanka will be turned around by Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He is the next Lee Kuan Yew for this country,” he added.

Mr. Sabry stated that Muslims need to live here with dignity, with respect. “Ensure communal harmony and the security. That is all we want. Rest of it we can look after ourselves.”

UPFA MP Faiszer Musthapha stated that today the Sinhala community is voting for Gotabaya Rajapaksa and he will definitely win.

“We asked for a change in 2015. We failed. We need to have a turning point,” he said.

The Muslim community will be the biggest beneficiary of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s victory at the presidential election, he said.

(Source: Ada Derana)