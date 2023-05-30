Cabinet approves resume of the Colombo Light Rail Transit project
Posted in Local News
The decision to resume the Colombo Light Rail Transit (LRT) project with the assistance of Japan has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
The LRT project was scrapped during the administration of the former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated this while addressing the media briefing convened to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (May 30).
The decision to resume the LRT project was taken prior to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s official visit to Japan last week, in a bid to restore Sri Lanka’s credibility with the international community, Gunawardena explained.
