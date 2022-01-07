Ceylon Electricity Board says temporary power cuts possible today as well

Disruptions to the power supply can be expected in parts of the island today (January 07) as well, says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

According to the officials, the cause for the outages is the breakdown of a generator at the Kelanitissa power plant as well as the high electricity demand.

135 megawatts of power was lost due to the issue at the Kelanitissa power plant, while another 76 megawatts of power was lost due to an issue in a generator at the Kukule-Ganga Power Plant, R. M. Ranatunga, the General Manager of the CEB told the media.

According to the CEB, the generator at the Kukule-Ganga Power Plant has been restored, but the generator at the Kelanitissa Power Plant is yet to be fully restored.

Owing to this, many areas including Colombo and suburbs had experienced sporadic power cuts until 9.30 pm last night (January 06).

As a result, power cuts are possible today (January 07) as well in various areas, at times when the daily demand for electricity is high.