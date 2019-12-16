UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed Thilak Marapana to immediately inform him of all necessary changes that need to be made in connection with the powers and functions pertaining to the Party leadership.

The UNP Leader had issued these instructions following requests made by senior Party members.

It is reported that senior members of the Party had informed Wickremesinghe that the Party needs a strong leadership to face the upcoming General Election.

They had further opined that the Party leadership must be strengthened in order to secure the majority’s support in Parliament by fulfilling the Opposition’s role properly and to face the General Electionas a powerful Opposition with the backing of all Parties.

According to UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Party Leader Wickremesinghe had instructed Marapana to forward to him all changes to the Party leadership that are necessary for the Party to go forward as a powerful Party.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Prof. Ashu Marasinghe claimed that United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is ready to step down from the leadership no sooner the Party creates a proper environment by organising the Party’s parliamentary group properly.

He revealed this at a Media briefing at Sirikotha yesterday (15).

As soon as all Party members rebuild the Party to form a powerful Opposition Wickremesinghe would resign, he added.

“Our incumbent Party Leader has revealed his stance saying that he wants a young and enthusiastic person to shoulder the responsibility of the Party. The fact is that we faced a huge defeat and should rebuild the Party to face the forthcoming elections. At this moment, rather than shouting at the leadership we should rebuild instead,” Marasinghe said emphasising that he won’t criticise his Party leader because it is not ethical.

“Trusting my Party Leader is my personal opinion. I even conveyed it to the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, and said that I will act in the same manner if he became the leader. It’s not about whether it’s Wickremesinghe or Premadasa, it is always about the fact that I support the Party Leader and the Party’s decisions. If I feel that the Party’s decisions are not in agreement with mine, I will resign from politics,” he added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek and Sumudu Chamara)